Suspect fatally shot after police chase
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a northern Indiana officer fatally shot a suspect who crashed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car during a chase.
Police say 46-year-old David Sanders of Three Rivers, Michigan, was shot after a chase that began in Bristol, Indiana, and ended just over the state line in White Pigeon, Michigan, where Sanders crashed into the patrol car, slightly injuring the officer, and was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Black WWI solider gets memorial
LAFAYETTE — A black soldier who was buried in an unmarked Indiana grave is getting proper recognition for his military service in World War I nearly a half-century after his death.
The Journal and Courier reports the memorial for Leonard Inman is scheduled for Saturday at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette. Inman served in the 809th Pioneer Infantry, Company C, during the war. The General de Lafayette Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has installed a headstone for Inman, who died in 1973.
No leads on mother of abandoned baby
INDIANAPOLIS — In the two days since a dog walker found a newborn baby abandoned in Seymour, police say they’ve received not a single tip as to who the mother might be.
The baby girl, just a few hours old, was discarded in an empty lot Tuesday. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the baby or her mother call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
Sneezing fit leads to semi rollover
HAMMOND — A fit of sneezing and coughing caused a semi truck driver to lose control and roll over on Interstate 80/94 Thursday in Lake County.
State police said the driver, Steven Baker Junior, 47, of East Prairie, Missouri, was taken to a Gary hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Baker told police he was distracted by a spell of sneezes and coughs, and when he opened his eyes, he saw a passenger car next to him and swerved to avoid it.
‘Michael Myers’ roams city’s streets
DECATUR — Sabrina Zimmerman posted video on Facebook of a man riding a bicycle in Decatur, while wearing the fictional character’s mask.
Turns out, “Michael Myers” is actually her husband and has been walking around Decatur dressed as the fictional character for several years. The video has been shared over 37,000 times.
Trial for bus stop deaths goes to jury
ROCHESTER — The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a 24-year-old Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.
Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.
WRTV-TV reports that closing arguments concluded Friday afternoon.
Associated Press
