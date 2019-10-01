Briefs: Oct. 1
16 students mistakenly injected
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis school officials say 16 students were hospitalized as a precaution after they were mistakenly injected with insulin during a tuberculosis skin test.
The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township said the students from the McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology were taken to local hospitals Monday for observation after being injected with a “small dosage” of insulin by Community Health Network personnel.
In Indy, no charges for a little pot
INDIANAPOLIS — The prosecutor for Indianapolis is going to stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.
Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the new policy Monday, saying the office will focus on prosecuting violent crimes. He says the one-ounce level distinguishes between users and dealers, whom the office will continue prosecuting.
Mears says the office has dismissed about 80% of marijuana possession charges so far this year. Mears became acting prosecutor last week with Prosecutor Terry Curry’s resignation.
Woman sentenced in daughter’s death
MUNCIE — An eastern Indiana woman has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for a highway crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.
A Delaware County judge sentenced 30-year-old Jessica Skeens on Monday. The Farmland woman was convicted in August on seven of nine charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated. She was driving a van in May 2017 when it crashed along the Muncie Bypass, killing Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson, who wasn’t in a child safety seat.
Algae blooms found on Ohio River
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials are warning people about harmful algae blooms on the Ohio River near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana State Department of Health issued the warning Friday, cautioning swimmers and boaters to be careful in all recreational waters this time of the year. The agencies advised boaters and swimmers to avoid contact with visible algae and swallowing water and to bathe with warm, soapy water after coming in contact with water, especially before preparing or consuming food.
