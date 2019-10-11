Ivy Tech board meeting Tuesday
ANDERSON —The Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will conduct a regular board meeting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
Reports from the campus staff will be presented, and trustees will consider and take action on items brought before them.
Sports betting draws $34.5M
MUNSTER — The Indiana Gaming Commission says the opening month of sports betting at Indiana casinos attracted $34.5 million in wagers. Data released Thursday by the commission showed football was the most popular sport with $20.7 million in bets, or 60% of the wagers.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson and some other casinos didn’t start accepting sports wagers on the first day available for betting, so the amounts wagered are likely to grow in coming months. Also, online sports betting began this month in Indiana through two companies, and several more are set to go online soon.
Purdue: Boiler down on betting
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University trustees have approved a policy banning faculty, staff and non-athlete students from gambling on sporting events involving Purdue teams, coaches or student-athletes.
The policy approved Thursday was developed at the urging of some faculty members and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics after sports betting became legal in Indiana earlier this year. The policy applies to wagers placed worldwide and online.
Man gets 53 years for murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.
Twenty-eight-year-old Darrin Banks learned his punishment Wednesday after being convicted of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Banks and 30-year-old Brian Palmer were charged with murder in the March 29, 2018, shooting that killed Malaysia Robson and wounded her aunt.
Fired cop hired in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE — A white Kentucky police officer who resigned amid allegations of racial bias has now been hired as an officer at a department in Indiana.
News outlets report Jeffersonville police have hired former Louisville Metro police officer Kevin Crawford, who quit in June after being heavily criticized over a 2018 traffic stop of a black man. Body camera video showed Crawford stopping Tae-Ahn Lea for making a wide turn and then forcing the 18-year-old out of the car. Nothing was found and a related citation was ultimately dismissed.
2 more deaths linked to vaping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are reporting two more state residents have died of severe lung injuries linked to vaping.
The new deaths reported Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health brings the total number of vaping-related deaths in the state to three since Sept. 6.
The agency says the deaths occurred in adults and were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
