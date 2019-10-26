Priest charged with sex crimes
NOBLESVILLE — Suspended Catholic priest David Marcotte of Indianapolis is charged in suburban Hamilton County with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors for alleged sexual abuse of a child in 2016.
The Indianapolis Archdiocese suspended the 32-year-old Marcotte from public ministry in February after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the abuse allegations. At the time of the alleged abuse, Marcotte was assigned to St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville, according to the diocese.
IDEM: Steel mill failed on spill
PORTAGE — The state environmental agency says a northwestern Indiana steel mill knew it was leaking dangerous chemicals into Lake Michigan but failed to report the spill or act quickly to mitigate the risks.
The cyanide and ammonia spill in August at the ArcelorMittal plant in Burns Harbor closed beaches and killed nearly 3,000 fish. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced this week that the steel mill didn’t report the Aug. 4 malfunction for days, by which time ammonia-nitrogen levels in the water had spiked.
Upset with mayor, police brass resign
MICHIGAN CITY — The top brass of Michigan City’s police force has resigned in the wake of a dispute with the city’s mayor.
Police Chief Mark Swistek and Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk tendered their resignations after disagreements with Mayor Ron Meer over the Laporte County Drug Task Force. According to their letter of resignation, Meer directed the police chief to end the department’s participation in the task force. Swistek said he was unable to reconcile his oath of office with the directive.
Rep. Pence: No conflict of interest
COLUMBUS — Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, does not believe his role on one of the committees in charge of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump constitutes a conflict of interest due to his relationship to the vice president and will not recuse himself from the investigation.
Pence, who is the older brother of Columbus native and Vice President Mike Pence, is one of 21 Republican and 26 Democratic House members who sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, one of three committees leading the impeachment inquiry. If Trump is impeached and removed from office, Pence’s brother would be sworn in as president.
Horses, calves, dogs, goat seized
LAGRANGE — More than a dozen animals were seized from a property in LaGrange County amid an apparent neglect investigation.
LaGrange County police and Indiana Board of Animal Health staff, under a warrant, searched Larry Myers Sr.’s property about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and found several animals needing medical care beyond what they were receiving, police said. Eleven dogs were taken and the Animal Health board staff also recommended seizing three horses, two calves and a goat.
University details capital campaign
HUNTINGTON — Huntington University recently announced the details of its “Step Forward” comprehensive campaign, with a goal of raising $40 million.
The “quiet phase” of the campaign already has raised $33.9 million, so the school decided to go forward with the public announcement. Programs initiated and facilities built thus far through the campaign include a doctoral program in occupational therapy, an agricultural studies program, an undergraduate occupational therapy assistant program and a master of business administration program.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.