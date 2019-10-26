Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 61F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.