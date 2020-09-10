Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff
NDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Patriot Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, his office said.
Holcomb also requested businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Man dies at home construction site
AVON — A 21-year-old central Indiana man has died at a construction site west of Indianapolis, authorities said.
Braxton Lee Lynch of Lebanon man was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in what appeared to be an accident involving a piece of excavating equipment, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident occurred around noon Tuesday at a residential construction site in Avon, deputies said.
Jury found for Clark County trial
FORT WAYNE — A jury was seated Wednesday to hear the case of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014.
Prosecutors and attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley selected the remaining five jurors and alternates needed Wednesday for the Jeffersonville man's trial on murder, rape and burglary charges in Tammy Jo Blanton’s killing.
Jury selection began Tuesday in northeastern Indiana's Allen County, but the 12 jurors and four alternates will hear the case against Oberhansley, 39, in southern Indiana's Clark County.
Man rescued after falling from wall
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was seriously injured when he fell 35 feet from a wall bordering the Indianapolis Zoo was lifted to safety early Wednesday by firefighters using ropes and a rescue basket.
The 36-year-old man called 911 late Tuesday and told dispatchers he had fallen from a wall in the area just west of downtown, said Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith.
The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Reith said.
Ex-cop pleads guilty to ghost employment
SOUTH BEND — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man last year roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge stemming from an alleged on-duty sexual encounter he had a month before that shooting.
Ryan O’Neill pleaded guilty to a ghost employment count under a plea agreement in which a special prosecutor dropped a felony charge of official misconduct and a misdemeanor public indecency charge, the South Bend Tribune reported.
St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha accepted the plea agreement and scheduled O’Neill for sentencing Oct. 27.
The plea agreement calls for O’Neill to serve no jail time and spend two years on probation, although that probation could end early with no violations. He would also agree not to seek or accept any public employment, including as a police officer.
