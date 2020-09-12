Spartz to address Tea Party gathering
PENDLETON — Victoria Spartz, Republican nominee for the 5th District representative for Indiana, will speak at the Madison County Tea Party on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Falls Park, Pendleton.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.
Other speakers will be Ben Gale, member of the Madison County Council and candidate for reelection; Judge David Happe of Madison County Circuit Court Division 4 and candidate for reelection; and Kyle Pierce, candidate for Indiana House District 36.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Bottled water and hand sanitizer will be available.
-The Herald Bulletin
