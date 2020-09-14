Police: Argument led to mall shooting
MISHAWAKA — A deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall happened after an argument between two men, police said.
The shooting that killed a 23-year-old man happened Saturday afternoon outside a jewelry store of University Park Mall in Mishawaka and sent frightened shoppers running for safety.
The slain man, identified as Delaney Crosby, was shot at least once and died at the scene, said Dave Wells, assistant commander of the St. Joseph County metro homicide unit. No other injuries were reported.
Police were searching for the man who shot Crosby, but they considered the shooting an isolated incident.
State gets $27.5M for highways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will receive a total of $27.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for highway improvement projects in central Indiana.
A $22.5 million grant will be used to make improvements to Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana’s congressional delegation announced last week. They include adding a third lane in each direction and repairs to pavement.
In Avon, a $5 million grant will be used to upgrade U.S. 36 with an additional travel lane in each direction, install infrastructure for non-motorized travel and make other changes.
Father faces trial in sons’ deaths
LAFAYETTE — A northern Indiana man whose guilty plea in the April 2014 house fire deaths of his twin 3-year-old sons was vacated last year is set for a January trial after being charged a second time in their deaths.
A Tippecanoe County judge scheduled jury selection for Jan. 11 for Brandon Abbott, who faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a dozen drug-related charges.
Those drug charges were dismissed after Abbott, 37, pleaded guilty in March 2015 to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was then sentenced to 70 years in prison for the April 2014 deaths of Landon and Liam Abbott.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.