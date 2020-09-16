Ex-ITT students to get debt relief
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,000 students who were enrolled at now-closed ITT Technical Institute campuses in Indiana are eligible for nearly $10 million in student loan forgiveness, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday.
Indiana’s share of a $330 million national settlement follows investigations by 47 attorneys general over student loans offered by the for-profit school. Attorney General Curtis Hill said 1,354 former students in Indiana will get debt relief.
Curtis said students don’t have to do anything to receive the relief.
Dems decry slow spending of virus aidINDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials are still holding back on spending more than half of the $2.4 billion state government received in federal coronavirus relief funding.
Democrats on the State Budget Committee questioned Tuesday why there wasn’t more urgency in spending the money on the immediate needs of people around the state, while Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top budget adviser blamed some of that on confusion over federal rules.
State Office of Management and Budget Director Cristopher Johnston presented a report to committee members showing that only $225 million, or less than 10%, of that money had been spent by the end of August. The report showed nearly $1.1 billion in total had been spent or committed toward programs or expenses related to the pandemic.
Chief justice tests positive for COVID
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but has not yet developed severe symptoms, the state Supreme Court announced Monday.
Rush, who is quarantined, learned about her infection on Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said in a statement.
Rush has been working remotely and hasn’t been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1, the court said.
Judge won’t serve new term if elected
LAFAYETTE — An Indiana judge has said it’s too late to take his name off the November ballot and he will not serve if elected to a third term due to health issues.
Tippecanoe Superior Court 1 Judge Randy Williams made the announcement Monday, according to the Journal and Courier.
Williams, a Republican, would have had to remove his name from the ballot by July 15. Democrat Bryan Coulter also is on the ballot for the six-year term.
Officials add 21 virus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Tuesday added 21 more confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths to the state’s toll as the rolling average of newly confirmed cases jumped closer to the state’s highest level seen in early August.
The newly recorded deaths raise the state’s death toll to 3,450, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases.
