Man charged in investment fraud
INDIANAPOLIS — Bruce Wayne Ford, 47, of New Palestine, has been charged with 11 counts of securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler said.
Ford was arrested at his home on Sept. 11 and had his initial appearance Wednesday in the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.
Through his company, Ford Financial and Insurance Services, Ford allegedly devised a scheme to defraud his investors by means of materially false statements and misrepresentations, Minkler said. As alleged in the complaint, rather than invest his clients’ money as promised, Ford wired or transferred investor funds to Ford’s financial accounts to use for his own personal expenditures.
Indiana scraps plans on port site
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has scrapped plans to buy land at an Ohio River site under consideration for the state’s newest shipping port, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
Holcomb said it would take years to clean up the site, making it not financially viable. The Ports of Indiana entered into an agreement in 2017 to reserve the option to buy up to 725 acres near Lawrenceburg, just west of the Indiana-Ohio state line. State officials conducted an evaluation of the site, including environmental conditions.
Indiana already has three ports operating on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. They contribute an estimated $7.8 billion each year to the state’s economy, state officials said.
Indy passes CARES Act allocations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City Council has passed $76 million in federal CARES Act COVID-19 Relief allocations.
It also funds the creation of several new initiatives.
The package includes $7.5 million for the city’s rental assistance program, bringing total funding to $30 million for the program.
Money also will go toward food access, secondary and adult education and a homeless winter contingency program.
Hazard pay OK’d for 133 workers
MARION — Marion City Council approved the payment of $649,000 in hazard pay to 133 city workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to documents provided to council, officials determined a base figure of an additional $1,000 per month of hazard pay to essential city workers who worked from March 1 to July 31. Essential workers included fire department, police department, transportation and city maintenance employees.
“They have not missed work. They have dealt with people face to face with the COVID. They have taken it upon themselves to do their jobs above and beyond as they always do,” Councilman Brian Cowgill said.
Associated Press and HSPA news service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.