Local Briefs
Boards schedule budget meeting for Tuesday
CHESTERFIELD — Union Township Board and the Board of the East Madison Fire Territory will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Union Township Fire Station, 207 E. Main St., Chesterfield.
The purpose of the meeting is a public hearing on proposed budget for 2022 for Union Township and the East Madison Fire Territory and other matters coming before the Boards.
Second Harvest seeks AmeriCorps members
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI is still accepting applications for 2021-2022 AmeriCorps team members.
Positions take place from September 2021 to August 2022 with a requirement of 1,700 hours. Hours can be served in the office, at programs and events, and remotely with daytime and evening hours. Some positions available include Community Programs, Marketing, Resource Development, and Warehouse Logistics. Benefits include a $15,100 living allowance and a $6,345 education award with paid health care and childcare.
Information: https://curehunger.org/about-us/internships-work-studies/
To apply, contact Carol Bradshaw, Forward STEPS Manager, at cbradshaw@curehunger.org, 765-287-8698, ext. 117, or 765-730-0279.
COVID vaccines, testing available Wednesday
ANDERSON — Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave., Anderson, will have the State of Indiana Health Department administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID testing will also be available.
The event is open to the public.
Information: Call 765-642-8020.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.