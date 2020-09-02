Labor Day causes offices’ closures
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches and U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Regular hours and services will resume Tuesday.
Intersection changes planned
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation says its crews will begin making changes this week aimed at reducing collisions at certain intersections around the state.
The agency said the “intersection conflict warning systems” are being put in place to alert drivers of traffic at two-way, stop sign-controlled intersections.
The new systems use signs and flashing yellow lights to warn drivers either approaching an intersection on a major road or waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from a minor road.
Aurora lawyer named to court
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawyer from southeastern Indiana was appointed Tuesday to the state Court of Appeals, giving the panel a seventh woman among its 15 judges.
Gov. Eric Holcomb picked Leanna Weissmann from the Dearborn County city of Aurora from among three finalists, all women, selected by the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission. She will replace Judge John Baker, who retired from the court in July after serving 31 years.
Girl dies during visit to popular creek
LAFAYETTE — A 12-year-old girl died after she was swept away in a creek that’s a popular swimming spot in northwestern Indiana, authorities said.
Felipa Laynes Pedro vanished Sunday afternoon after she was swept away while she was with her 13-year-old brother in Wildcat Creek at Wildcat Creek Park just east of Lafayette, said Lt. Matthew Couch of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
