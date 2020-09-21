3 people die in plane crash
KOKOMO — Three people were killed Sunday in a plane crash at an airport in the central Indiana city of Kokomo, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Glenndale Airport and found a plane on fire in a field, the Howard County sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Three people died and one other person survived, Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said.
Authorities said they were withholding details about the victims, including names and ages, pending notification of family.
Indiana: Volunteer on Public Lands Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday by supporting their favorite state property with volunteer work or simply visiting.
National Public Lands Day, on Sept. 26, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. State park properties will have programs for visitors to volunteer as individuals or as part of many events across Indiana, but they can also choose to visit and just enjoy their favorite areas.
It’s also National Hunting and Fishing Day. The DNR said sportsmen and sportswomen can take along someone new as they enjoy the last Free Fishing Day of the year or share their passion with youth by participating in Youth Deer Season.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, Indiana State Parks, Indiana State Forests and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged.
Convention center expansion gets OK
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is moving ahead with plans for a $125 million expansion of the downtown convention center, even as business has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City-County Council endorsed plans for the project, which includes a 300,000-square-foot addition on the site of Pan Am Plaza. A covered walkway would connect it with the convention center on the other side of Capitol Avenue.
City leaders say the expansion is needed to remain competitive with other convention cities.
Construction is expected to begin during 2022, with completion planned in 2024.
State plans to borrow $300 million
INDIANAPOLIS — A flood of unemployment claims related to the coronavirus pandemic has caused Indiana officials to seek as much as $300 million in loans from the federal government.
The borrowing is needed because the state’s unemployment fund had about $40 million at the end of August, down from nearly $1 billion before joblessness exploded in March.
The state is seeking $60 million to cover shortfalls for September, plus a projected $120 million each for October and November, said Josh Richardson, chief of staff at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
