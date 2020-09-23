Plane crash victims remembered
KOKOMO — A local aviation enthusiast and two Hamilton County brothers with aspirations of joining the United States Air Force were identified by authorities earlier this week as the three killed during a plane crash near Glenndale Airport on Sunday.
According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Jerral “Jerry” Long, 63, Kokomo; Reece Kelly, 15, and Liam Kelly, 17, both of Carmel; and Cameron Wagler, 17, Greentown, were volunteering at the airport’s “Glenndale Days,” a private celebration of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Cummins to restore pay and hours
COLUMBUS — Cummins Inc. has said it will restore at the end of this month the salaries and hours of U.S. employees that were temporarily cut during the early weeks of the pandemic.
In April, Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger took a 50% reduction in salary, director compensation was reduced 25% and all other employees in the United States saw a 10% to 25% drop in salaries and reduced hours, the company said then.
Company spokesman Jon Mills was unable to say precisely how many U.S. employees the move would impact, but said the Columbus-based company employs more than 25,000 employees in the United States, including 10,000 in Indiana.
Braun supports vote on nominee
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Tuesday that he supports the Senate taking a confirmation vote on a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.
“I think it’s important that we do this prior to the election,” Braun said in a news conference Tuesday. “(Republicans) do control the presidency and the Senate. And I think the majority of Hoosiers who elected me would be disappointed if we didn’t do the vote.”
Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young has so far been silent on whether he’ll vote for President Donald Trump’s nominee before the Nov. 3 election.
Zinc reclamation plant bonds OK’d
LOGANSPORT — The last county-level hurdle for a proposed zinc reclamation plant was passed.
The Cass County Council approved the issuance of two bonds for the Waelz Sustainable Products on Friday.
Cass County would issue bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements, such as a water system for fire protection, to the Agribusiness Park area that the plant is being built.
Relief money to pay for jail safety
SOUTH BEND — Renovations to better protect the St. Joseph County Jail from COVID-19 and safety assessments for other county buildings are being put on the fast track for completion before the end of the year.
St. Joseph County commissioners plan to spend up to $3 million of the $8.7 million they received in federal coronavirus relief funding on the work. The CARES Act money is supposed to be used before next year for expenses related to the pandemic.
Between $2 million and $2.5 million is to be spent on renovations at the jail, and another $125,000 on the assessment of at least 18 other county-owned or operated buildings.
CNHI, HSPA news
