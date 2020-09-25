Area physician elected ISMA leader
MUNCIE — Dr. Roberto Darroca of Muncie has been elected president of the Indiana State Medical Association.
“It’s an honor to have the confidence of the physicians of Indiana to represent them during this upcoming year,” Darroca said in a press release.
A native of Richmond, Darroca has been in obstetrics and gynecology practice in Muncie for more than 20 years joining Community Physicians Network in 2013.
AU offers session on inclusion
ANDERSON — Anderson University’s Adult Learning Series will have an online session on “Personal Value, Diversity, and Inclusion” Part 3 on Wednesday, from noon to 12:50 p.m.
Speaker will be Ray Sylvester, director for the Center for Personal Brand Management, Falls School of Business, Anderson University.
This is a series on developing a purposeful understanding of identity, diversity and inclusion as the world faces challenging times.
Food distribution planned Saturday
ANDERSON — Feed Your Neighbor, powered by ITown Church, will have a food distribution on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Compass Alternative School, 2010 Brentwood Drive.
Burn bans imposed in 6 counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Six countywide burn bans have been imposed across Indiana amid dry conditions in the state, officials said Wednesday.
Daviess, Lawrence, Martin, Parke, Union and Vermillion counties have declared the bans on open burning, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said.
Much of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and a swath of northern and northeastern Indiana have entered a moderate drought, the National Weather Service reported.
Purdue: 21 deaths on farms in ’19
WEST LAFAYETTE — Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms last year, the fewest number of documented cases since 2013, Purdue University announced.
Three of the victims were children under the age of 5, while 11 were 60 or older, Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program announced.
“Every one of these lives mattered to someone. Each one was an added cost to the food we enjoy every day,” said Bill Field, a Purdue agriculture and biological engineering professor and extension safety specialist who has summarized over 1,100 farm fatalities during his career.
Former union leader sentenced in attack
HAMMOND — A former Indiana union leader was sentenced Wednesday to 42 months in prison for his role in an assault on a group of non-union ironworkers at a church.
Jeffery Veach, of Portage, pleaded guilty in January to extortion conspiracy for attacking non-union workers who refused to join a local union group.
Under the plea agreement, 57 year-old Veach admitted that on Jan. 7, 2016, he threatened and attacked non-union workers in a failed attempt to obtain contracts for Iron Workers Local 395 from general contractor Lagestee-Mulder and from D5 Iron Works, two Illinois-based companies.
