APD stepping up traffic patrols
ANDERSON — Anderson police announce there will be enhanced traffic enforcement Monday, Sept. 28, during the morning and afternoon hours, throughout the city of Anderson, when Anderson Community Schools reopens its buildings to students.
Police ask motorists to allow themselves extra time during the morning and afternoon travel hours to compensate for time that may be lost when school buses are loading and unloading students.
Motorists are also asked to be mindful of students who will be walking to and from school that day, as well.
Officials: Continue use of masks
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health leaders say the wearing of face masks will be as important as ever to stem the coronavirus spread, even as most of the statewide restrictions imposed by the governor are lifted as of Saturday.
The new executive order from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb continues the mask mandate that has angered some conservatives around the state who maintain they won’t support his reelection over it.
Holcomb’s order removes the 75% capacity limit for restaurants and the 50% limit that bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues faced. But they must continue maintaining at least 6 feet between unrelated patrons, which could diminish capacity in many of those businesses.
Limits on crowd sizes for social gatherings and meetings are being removed, but those who organize events with more than 500 people must submit a written safety plan to health officials.
The executive order dubs the regulations as the “new normal during a global pandemic.”
“We want to continue doing those things and protect against the spread of this virus,” Holcomb said in announcing the changes Wednesday.
Health officials on Friday added 18 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s toll. The newly recorded deaths raise the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 3,566, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is an increase of 71 deaths in the past week.
Leaders of the Indiana State Medical Association and Indiana Hospital Association said they agreed with the governor’s move to further ease the statewide restrictions for the first time since early July. They cited factors such as a decline in the positivity rate for COVID-19 deaths and the improved capacity of hospitals to care for seriously ill patients.
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said the public must continue wearing masks when out in public, follow distancing recommendations and receive the flu vaccine soon so hospitals don’t become overwhelmed.
GOP stalwart Mutz backs Biden
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indiana Republican stalwart John Mutz has gone public with his opposition to President Donald Trump, saying in a newspaper column that he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden.
Mutz, who was Indiana’s lieutenant governor for eight years in the 1980s before losing the 1988 governor’s race to Democrat Evan Bayh, wrote in a column in the Indianapolis Business Journal that Trump “has engaged in corruptive behavior and outright self-dealing.”
Mutz, 84, goes on to say that Trump lacks character after listing several actions by the president he finds objectionable, including Trump’s refusal “to assure the American people that he would accept the results of a free and fair election, win or lose.”
He also writes that Trump has “deceived the public about the dangers of COVID-19.”
“Character counts when evaluating a candidate,” Mutz wrote. “Trump fails to meet my preference for honesty, empathy, respect for those who are different, and a willingness to admit mistakes.”
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.