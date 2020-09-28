$3 million lawsuit filed against DCS
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Child Services alleging the agency removed their two young children from their home under false pretenses, causing them to stay in foster care for months.
The lawsuit claims the children were taken after their father was wrongfully accused in 2018 of sexually abusing the daughter. The mother argues DCS refused to acknowledge any exculpatory evidence that was presented and believes her ability to take care of her children was brought into question because she is disabled.
Filed by Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP on behalf of Adam and Laura Huff, the lawsuit demands a jury trial and $3 million in damages from the agency.
Police pursuit ends with shooting
CLINTON — A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man, state police say.
Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, had carjacked a vehicle in Evansville and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Terre Haute, about 100 miles to the north, when a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy began chasing him, police said.
The ensuing pursuit continued onto State Road 63 into Vermillion County, reaching speeds of 120 mph before Roby drove over a tire-deflation device, flattening the driver’s-side tires, police said. Roby began shooting at officers before losing control of the stolen vehicle and leaving the highway.
Sheriff will pay settlement
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana sheriff has agreed to pay $55,000 to cover the county’s settlement of a lawsuit over allegations that he shoved a 15-year-old boy during a festival.
Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said this past week he apologized for the altercation, calling it an “unnecessary and preventable incident.”
Man faces charges in fatal shooting
MISHAWAKA — A 37-year-old man faces charges in the fatal shooting of one woman and wounding of another in northern Indiana.
Kalekeni Lindeire of Mishawaka was expected to be arraigned Monday on murder and attempted murder charges, the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Noria Mtambalika and Mundi Glory Sendeza were found shot Friday afternoon in an overturned car in Mishawaka, just outside South Bend. Mtambalika later died at a hospital.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.