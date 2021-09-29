Coats of Caring set for Oct. 16
ANDERSON – The 21st annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Madison Park Church of God.
To maintain safety during the pandemic, the event will take place outside in a drive-thru format at Madison Park Church of God. Those attending must remain in their vehicles at all times so that social distancing guidelines can be observed.
Coats of Caring offers a free winter coat to Madison County residents who need one. The event is free, but you must be present to receive a coat.
For more information, call 765-298-5128.
Man dead after motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN — A Knightstown man was pronounced dead after crashing his motorcycle into the rear end of a Corvette that was reportedly turning into a driveway. According to the Henry County Sheriff Department, the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of North 300 West in Middletown.
Chaplain resigns after sex allegation
FORT WAYNE — A priest has resigned as chaplain of a Catholic high school in northeastern Indiana after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor, the local diocese says.
The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said Monday in a statement that it learned Sept. 19 of “allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.”
Huneck has resigned both as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne and as pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, the diocese said. He has also been suspended by the diocese from “all public priestly ministry,” according to the statement.
Sheriff’s office mourns death
CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The news of the death of Cpl. Wayne Nicholson was provided Sunday through a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. A similar post made by Sheriff Jamey Noel included that the officer died “due to line of duty COVID complications.”
The posts state that Nicholson’s family has asked for their privacy during this time and that details of a small, private ceremony will be decided at a later time.
45 years for man shot by officers
TERRE HAUTE — A man who was shot during a confrontation with Terre Haute police officers has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
A judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for 39-year-old Jeremy Ross, who was convicted by a Vigo County jury in April on attempted murder and other charges for what prosecutors said was a March 2020 traffic stop that turned violent.
Ross struggled with an officer who said he raised a handgun from inside the vehicle when other officers fired several shots at Ross, according to authorities. He was hospitalized for four days before being jailed.
The county prosecutor determined the officers’ use of deadly forced was legal under state law.
