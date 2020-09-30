Development Corp. meeting Thursday
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. open to the public on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. on Zoom.
Meeting ID: 819 604 3164; Password: 921227; Call in:
+1-312-626-6799 US (Chicago)
Edgewood cancels in-person meetings
EDGEWOOD – All Edgewood Town Council Meetings will be virtual meetings until further notice.
Anyone interested in attending can contact the office at 765-649-5534, ext. 3 or email ktanner@townofedgewoodin.us for login information.
