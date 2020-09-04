Annual Labor Day picnic canceled
ANDERSON — The annual Madison County Solidarity Labor Council Labor Day Picnic has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions, according to a council statement.
Northview receives center’s top rating
ANDERSON — Northview Health & Living, Anderson, received a five-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
This rating is awarded to long-term care communities that demonstrate the best quality medical care, health inspection by the state of Indiana, staffing and extremely high safety procedures, according to a press release.
Company to close printing operation
KENDALLVILLE — A northeastern Indiana printing operation will close by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs, its Chicago-based parent company has informed the state.
LSC Communications US cited “continued deterioration of market conditions” for its decision to close one of its two Kendallville plants, the company said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Layoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1, The Journal Gazette reported.
The plant will close permanently on Dec. 23, a company official said in the filing.
Three sentenced for roles in death
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana woman, her daughter and husband were sentenced Monday for their roles in the death of a disabled Virginia woman whose body was found buried beneath a garage.
A Vanderburgh Circuit Court judge sentenced Joan Paul, 56, and Angela Paul, 32, both to 30-year prison terms after they pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent causing death in the death of Evonne Pullen, 29, of Winchester, Virginia.
Joan Paul’s husband, Gary Wayne Anderson, 57, was sentenced to six years after he pleaded guilty in early August to assisting a criminal, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
In return for their guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss murder and other charges all three had faced.
Woman sues sanitizer distributor
INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer over the presence of toxic methanol, alleging her children had severe side effects.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties. It names Texas-based 4e Brands North America, which distributes Blumen hand sanitizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the product contained methanol, or wood alcohol, which is toxic and can be deadly.
The company issued a voluntary recall in July.
The Osceola woman claims her children’s side effects included headaches and vomiting.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.