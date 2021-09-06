Cpl. Sanchez’s body to be home Sept. 12
LOGANSPORT — The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana next week.
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing. Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport said Sanchez’s body will be transported home Sept. 12. Details about funeral services were still being finalized.
IU enrollment dips; main campus is up
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has more students than ever on its main campus in Bloomington, but fewer students at its regional campuses meant a 1.6% overall enrollment drop. The IU fall semester enrollment figures released last week show the Bloomington campus with about 45,328 students, a 5% jump from a year ago.
Statewide enrollment declined to about 91,000 students after a year when campuses dealt with COVID-19 restrictions that largely prevented in-person classes, followed by some opposition to IU’s coronavirus vaccination requirement for all students and employees.
The IU Purdue University Indianapolis campus enrollment dropped 5% to about 26,000. The five other regional campuses saw bigger declines, with the highest at New Albany, down 13%.
Purdue University hasn’t released fall semester figures. Indiana State University dropped 13% to about 9,500 students at Terre Haute.
Monroe Lake hikes set for Sept. 26
BLOOMINGTON — Two guided free hikes at Monroe Lake will feature Stillwater-Northfork wildlife management area (SWNF) on Sunday, Sept. 26. Resource management there supports various animal populations, offers responsible access to hunters and creates opportunities for hikers, birdwatchers and photographers.
The Stillwater Marsh Hike at 10 a.m. journeys along a levee wall that is flooded each October to create a seasonal winter wetland. The naturalist will discuss how that’s done; crops planted for wildlife food; trees, plants and animals that live there; and how management creates benefits for nontargeted species. Sign up at bit.ly/stillwaterhike-sep26-2021.
The Northfork Fields Hike at 1 p.m. winds through managed fields and permanent ponds. Hikers also will learn about crop plantings, pond management and cultivation of open woodlands. Sign up at bit.ly/northforkhike-sep26-2021.
Both hikes are about two hours long and recommended for adults; the lake’s about 10 miles southeast of Bloomington. Registration deadline is Sept. 24; each hike is limited to 20 people. For questions, contact Jill Vance, interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov or 812-837-9967.
Authorities look into nonfatal plane crashFORT WAYNE — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Fort Wayne that had no reported injuries. Fort Wayne police were called to Smith Field Airport around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to WANE-TV.
The plane ended upside down on the airfield. The pilot was the only person on board and didn’t report any injuries. Weather was not suspected to be a factor.
