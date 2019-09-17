Briefs: Sept. 17
Coroner: Man died in fight with police
EVANSVILLE — A coroner says the cause of death of a Pennsylvania man who died after a fight with police in southwest Indiana is under investigation.
Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson said an autopsy of 55-year-old Edward Snukis from St. Clair, Pennsylvania, took place Saturday. Results are pending. Evansville police said Snukis was intoxicated and belligerent at a car dealership Friday when an officer used a stun gun on Snukis and he fell as he tried to run away.
Cop charged for punching teen
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who punched a 17-year-old student has been charged with battery and other crimes.
The Marion County prosecutor Monday announced the charges against Robert Lawson for an Aug. 29 incident at Shortridge High School. He’s charged with battery, obstruction of justice, perjury, false informing and official misconduct. Lawson is accused of punching a student in the jaw without warning when called to the school to defuse a large fight.
Sports complex to be regional draw
CHARLESTOWN — Plans are in the works for a 120-acre sports complex in southern Indiana that’s expected to draw youth and league competition from throughout the region.
Charlestown leaders recently announced the City of Charlestown Family Sports Park Master Plan that’s expected to be completed in phases over the next five to six years. The complex will include an indoor facility for soccer, training and conference space. Other fields and areas are planned outside for soccer, baseball and sand volleyball.
$52M plan would create 250 jobs
ELKHART — Officials say a metal forming company plans to invest $52 million and create 250 jobs in northern Indiana.
Chris Stager, president of the Elkhart County Economic Development Corp., says Brinco wants to use a former Chassix facility in Bristol that’s been vacant since 2017. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and will create 150 new jobs during the first phase.
Planning starts on potential trail
LOGANSPORT — Some planning work is starting on what could become a 90-mile-long recreational trail along a section of Indiana’s Wabash River.
The West Lafayette-based Wabash Heartland Innovation Network is providing a $35,000 grant to study the potential of such a trail running from the Logansport area, southwest through Lafayette to the Covington area. Organizers are working with an Indianapolis engineering firm on initial plans, after which potential routes could be identified and opinions sought from area residents.
CNHI News Indiana and The Associated Press
Loan boosted for church ruins cleanup
GARY — Development officials have boosted a loan for removing asbestos from a ruined Gothic-style church that officials hope to turn into a tourist attraction.
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority originally approved a $64,000 loan for asbestos abatement at the dilapidated City Methodist Church. But The the development authority increased the loan to $100,000 on Thursday to help drain rainwater that accumulated in the ruins this spring and help with asbestos removal.
