Meeting set for One Nation Indivisible

ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Items to be discussed are:

• Hosting an October “Meet & Greet” for city council candidates

• How to get group's voices heard

• Events planned for the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

The organization's mission is: One Nation Indivisible Madison County is an open diverse group with progressive ideas to make positive changes in our nation, state and community.