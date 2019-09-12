Meeting set for One Nation Indivisible
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Items to be discussed are:
• Hosting an October “Meet & Greet” for city council candidates
• How to get group's voices heard
• Events planned for the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
The organization's mission is: One Nation Indivisible Madison County is an open diverse group with progressive ideas to make positive changes in our nation, state and community.
