IU sees slight drop in enrollment
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University says its overall enrollment has dropped slightly at its seven campuses around the state.
The university’s figures show it started the fall semester with 90,754 degree-seeking students, a decline of about 0.8% from a year ago. The Herald-Times reports that IU’s main campus in Bloomington saw its enrollment drop about 0.4% to 42,760 degree-seeking students.
15-year-old boy to be tried as adult
VERSAILLES — An Indiana boy who was 13 when he allegedly killed two of his two young siblings will be tried as an adult in their suffocation deaths.
A Ripley County judge found Nickalas J. Kedrowitz competent to stand trial before waiving him into adult court on Aug. 30. His double-murder trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 18, 2020. Kedrowitz, who’s now 15, was arrested in August 2018 in the May 2017 killing of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and the July 2017 killing of his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.
State seeks to keep records sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Lawyers for Indiana’s Department of Child Services are pushing to seal records in a federal class action lawsuit accusing the child welfare agency of inadequately protecting thousands of children in its care.
In a brief filed Aug. 23, attorneys for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and DCS Director Terry Stigdon said sealing the documents would protect the children in the case.
$40M grant will aid planned complex
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is receiving a $40 million Lilly Endowment grant toward construction of a new complex for engineering, technology and other programs.
The grant announced Tuesday will boost Purdue’s planned $140 million Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway Complex on the West Lafayette campus. Purdue says the two buildings in the complex would include instructional laboratories, design studios and other collaborative spaces for students and researchers in science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Council member picked for seat
PERU — A county council member has been picked as the new state senator for a northern Indiana district.
Republican precinct committee members selected Cass County Councilwoman Stacey Donato on Monday night to replace Sen. Randy Head of Logansport. Head resigned after 11 years in the Senate to become chief deputy prosecutor for Pulaski County.
