Briefs: Sept. 13
Civic organization’s meeting scheduled
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Items to be discussed are:
• Hosting an October “Meet & Greet” for city council candidates
• How to get group’s voices heard
• Events planned for the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
The organization’s mission is: One Nation Indivisible Madison County is an open diverse group with progressive ideas to make positive changes in our nation, state and community.
$18K alleged stolen from burial fund
EVANSVILLE — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money intended for the burial plot and headstone of a 3-year-old boy who died in a hot car.
Caroline Rich, 37, Evansville, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on preliminary theft and fraud charges. She has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Boy, 14, dies in high school pool
MUNSTER — A 14-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a northwestern Indiana high school’s swimming pool.
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools’ superintendent says Curtis Walton was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley said Walton was found unresponsive at the bottom of a Calumet High School pool opened to the school’s football players following Wednesday’s practice.
23-story hotel planned at casino
SOUTH BEND — A 23-story hotel is set for construction at the tribal casino in South Bend. The Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians decided to build the hotel as business has been thriving at its Four Winds South Bend Casino since it opened in January 2018. The hotel’s 317 rooms will make it the largest in the South Bend area.
Man convicted in 4-year-old’s death
DANVILLE — A suburban Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in the November 2017 death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.
A jury this week also found Michael P. Atkinson of Danville guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Man charged in police dog’s death
COLUMBIA CITY — A northeastern Indiana man has been charged in the death of a police dog that became trapped inside a burning police cruiser following a high-speed crash.
Clarence L. Shearer, 31, of Fort Wayne was formally charged Wednesday with causing the death of a law enforcement animal while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, resisting law enforcement and other charges.
Purdue hits record enrollment again
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University says it has set an enrollment record for the third straight year at its main campus in West Lafayette. Purdue officials said the campus has 44,551 students for the start of the new fall semester. That’s up 2.6% from last year’s some 43,400 students, which topped the 2017 mark of about 41,600 students.
Staff and wire reports
