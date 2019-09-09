Woman dead after falling off golf cart
SILVER LAKE — Authorities say a 65-year-old northern Indiana woman is dead after apparently falling off a golf cart.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says Cynthia Owens of Silver Lake was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon in a ditch near a golf cart. Authorities were called to scene just before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say it appears she was sole occupant of the golf cart.
The county coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
Slain siblings remembered
NDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people have attended memorial services for two teenage siblings who were fatally shot in Indianapolis last month.
The Indianapolis Star reports friends and family gathered Saturday at Mount Carmel Church to remember 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson.
The siblings were fatally shot on the morning of Aug. 23, just before the two would have normally taken a bus to school.
Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old boy as an adult in the killings.
The teen is in a juvenile detention center until a Sept. 24 hearing that’ll determine whether the teen will be waived into adult court.
African American Heritage Trail dedicated
EVANSVILLE — A new heritage trail has been dedicated in Evansville that traces the history of African-Americans in the southwestern Indiana city.
WEHT-TV reports that the trail provides a walking tour past Lincoln School, Liberty Baptist Church and the area’s business district, with stops that include stories and landmarks.
The trail was dedicated by the Evansville African American Museum and Evansville’s metropolitan development department.
Museum founder Sondra Matthews says that “history is just not a part of our education process” but also something that should be available “at home, in the churches, and in the community.”
DNR will pay for certain tree seeds
VALLONIA — With fall approaching, Indiana forestry officials are reminding Hoosiers that they’ll pay them for seeds from certain tree species.
The Department of Natural Resources says its Division of Forestry orchestrates a statewide seed collection annually with the goal of diversifying their seed source.
That diversification allows the agency to raise seedlings well adapted to grow into mature trees across Indiana.
The DNR pays seed collectors on the basis of “pure live seed” that meet DNR specifications, including being free of diseases and insects.
Some of the numerous tree species the DNR wants seeds for are black walnut, red oak, bur oak and shellbark hickory. The prices the agency will pay for qualifying seeds include 1 cent for each black walnut seed and 3 cents for each shagbark hickory seed.
— Associated Press
