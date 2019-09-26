State & Local Briefs
Orestes to improve trash service
ORESTES – The town of Orestes’ council is looking into improving trash and recycling service for its 150 households.
The town hopes to continue weekly trash pickup but also add recycling every two weeks. Council members also discussed the possibility of adding occasional heavy trash pickup to the schedule.
“The issue is we’ve got to pay for it. It’s not a free service,” said council President John T. Shettle.
Substance abuse grants available
ANDERSON — The Madison County Coalition Against Substance Abuse has grant request forms available for funding from the Madison County Drug Free Communities Fund for the 2020 program year.
Packets can be picked up at the Madison County Commissioner’s Office in the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. 9th St.
The deadline for submitting requests for funding is Nov. 1. Information: Steve Richardson, 765-642-3660.
Mayor dies after sudden illness
MADISON — The mayor for the southern Indiana city of Madison has died after an apparent sudden illness.
City officials say Mayor Damon Welch awoke with health complications early Wednesday and was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison, where he later died. Welch was a Republican who was first elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.
Illinois man reaches plea deal
HAMMOND — An Illinois man is expected to plead guilty in an Indiana shootout that killed one of his associates and wounded a federal agent.
Court records show 26-year-old Bernard Graham of Calumet City has acknowledged firing a gun during a June 2018 robbery of two undercover U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents who were investigating illicit gun purchases in Gary.
Staff and wire reports
State trooper saves choking motorist
MERRILLVILLE — An Indiana State Police sergeant is being credited with saving a motorist’s life after he spotted her blocking traffic and quickly realized she was choking.
State police say Sgt. Dan Avitia was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday in Merrillville when he heard vehicle horns honking and saw an SUV that wasn’t moving at a green light. Other drivers were cursing and gesturing at the driver, but Avitia saw that she was holding her hands at her neck.
Avitia ran to the driver and struck her back, clearing her airway. Police say the 41-year-old Crown Point woman had been eating tacos while driving and choked.
10-year-old gets special hike
CLARKSVILLE — A 10-year-old Kentucky girl with spina bifida got to hike through an Indiana state park on a class trip, thanks to a teacher who offered to lend her his legs.
Shelly King wrote on Facebook last week that she was preparing for an “alternate field trip day” for her daughter, Ryan Neighbors, when fourth grade teacher Jim Freeman reached out with another option. News outlets report the Tully Elementary School teacher teaches the class next door to Ryan’s and offered to tote Ryan around the Falls of the Ohio State Park during the Friday field trip.
— The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
