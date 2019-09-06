Last of 4 charged in slaying released
INDIANAPOLIS — The last of four women charged as teenagers with the 1992 torture murder of a southern Indiana 12-year-old has been released from prison.
An Indiana Department of Correction spokeswoman says 44-year-old Melinda Loveless was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis on Thursday after serving 23 years and eight months of a 60-year sentence for the murder and criminal confinement of Shanda Sharer in 1992.
Three Illinois men charged in pursuit
VALPARAISO — Police say three Illinois men have been charged with resisting arrest following a pursuit involving 10 law enforcement agencies and shots fired by officers.
Valparaiso police say the three Dolton, Illinois, men — 22-year-old Kobe Watson, 19-year-old Chaz Murray and 19-year-old Armari Lomax — were arrested Wednesday afternoon following the chase that began in Valparaiso with a report of vehicle break-ins and ended on the Indiana Toll Road.
Autopsy: Missing girl was strangled
GAS CITY — An autopsy has found that a 10-year-old Indiana girl whose body was found in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home was strangled.
Skylea Carmack’s stepmother, Amanda D. Carmack, 34, is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery in the girl’s death. She is expected to be formally charged this week.
Crew recovers 5th boating victim
MARTINSVILLE — A search crew has recovered the body of the last of five people killed in a Labor Day boating accident in central Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division says the body of 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado of Indianapolis was found Thursday morning, just downstream from where the boat capsized on the White River.
Police investigate missing headstones
WEST LAFAYETTE — Northwestern Indiana police are investigating after two headstones were apparently removed from a rural cemetery.
Sand Ridge Cemetery’s caretaker reported the missing headstones Tuesday, telling Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies the stones had been removed from their concrete bases. Both of the missing headstones were engraved with the same family name.
Amazon packaging facility opens
GREENWOOD — Online retail giant Amazon has opened a new packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.
Seattle-based Amazon this week officially opened the so-called fulfillment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. Amazon earlier said it would hire more than 1,000 full-time workers for the facility.
Greenwood’s council approved tax breaks on property taxes for the building and equipment.
The company has said it planned to invest $45 million in property improvements and $35 million in equipment, and could bring about 1,250 jobs to the area in the coming years.
