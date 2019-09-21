State’s jobless rate declines to 3.3%
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in August from the previous month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.3%, down from 3.4% in July. The agency says the last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.3% was February 2018. The state’s unemployment rate for August also was below the national rate of 3.7% for the month.
Commission objects to reinstatement
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has objected to the reinstatement of a suspended Clark County judge during its ongoing investigation.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams has been suspended since June 28, when he was charged with felony battery for a May 1 incident in Indianapolis that led to the shooting of Adams and another judge. Originally facing seven charges, including two level 6 felonies, Adams pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in Marion County Superior Court to a class A misdemeanor for battery. He was sentenced to one year, suspended, with no probation.
On Monday, Adams petitioned the state Supreme Court for reinstatement to the bench in Clark County, his motion stating that the reason for the suspension was a felony charge that has now been dismissed.
Man hurt in bar fight gets $1.25M
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has awarded an Air Force veteran nearly $1.25 million in damages related to a 2014 bar fight involving two off-duty Indianapolis officers that left him unconscious.
Wednesday’s verdict stemmed from a federal suit by Bradford Bohanon against the officers and the city. The jury blamed city policies for the officers’ actions.
In the criminal case, John Serban and Michael Reiger were acquitted in 2016 of battery. Bohanon argued with a bartender over his tab, and when Serban told him to leave, Bohanon grabbed the officer’s badge and threw it. The fight moved outside.
The officers’ attorneys argued they acted in self-defense. The police department says Serban eventually resigned and Reiger’s employment was terminated.
Cop charged with child seduction
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana police officer has been charged with child seduction after authorities say he had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl at a school where he worked.
Indiana State Police announced charges against Fort Wayne police Sgt. Andrew Beck that also include possession of child pornography. Police say he was in California for military service and was taken into custody Thursday. He’s being held in Rancho Cucamonga, pending extradition.
Road closures in Indy this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT crews will be working around Indianapolis this weekend to repair winter damage by extending the life of bridges and pavement.
Work includes full closure of Interstate 465 southbound between Interstate 70 and Interstate 65; lane restrictions on I-465 eastbound from U.S. 31 to 82nd Street, I-865 between I-465 to I-65 and I-65 between Little Eagle Creek; and ramp closures at I-65 southbound/Ohio Street collector ramp, I-70 westbound to 1-465 northbound and access to eastbound I-465 from U.S. 31, Keystone Avenue and Allisonville Road.
