Alzheimer’s walk raises $59,000
ANDERSON — More than 500 residents from the Anderson and Muncie areas joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Shadyside Park on Sept. 21. Participants raised $59,189 for the cause.
Contributions can still be made to help the campaign reach its goal of $69,500 this year. Money raised through the walk supports free local care and support programs, including caregiver support groups, education programs and the 24/7 Helpline. It also funds Alzheimer’s and dementia research.
Information: alz.org, 800.272.3900.
Holcomb on trip to China, India
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has started a two-week trip with state business executives to China and India.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said Holcomb would arrive in Asia on Monday and is scheduled to start meetings Tuesday in China. The governor’s schedule includes meeting with business leaders and government officials in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou until Sept. 30.
Holcomb then starts the India portion of his trip, beginning in New Delhi. He will also travel to Mumbai, where his trip concludes Oct. 5 after joining the Indiana Pacers for the NBA’s first games in India.
Prosecutor resigns for health reasons
INDIANAPOLIS — The prosecutor for Indiana’s largest county is resigning for health reasons after more than nine years in the position.
Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is an Indianapolis Democrat who was first elected in 2010 and won a third term last year. Curry underwent triple cardiac bypass surgery in 2011.
Councilman firing gun arrested
EAST CHICAGO — Police in northwestern Indiana have arrested the Gary City Council president on allegations he fired a gun at two teenagers he suspected of stealing his car and taking one of them back to Gary.
An attorney for Ron Brewer says his actions were a legal citizen’s arrest. Brewer was arrested Sunday night on probable cause for criminal recklessness and kidnapping.
First female firefighters sworn inSOUTH BEND — Two women have been sworn in as the University of Notre Dame Fire Department’s first full-time female firefighters.
Michelle Woolverton, 42, and Christi Shibata, 37, started as firefighters over the summer with the department, which got its start 140 years ago.
Staff and wire reports
