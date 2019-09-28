MLK Boulevard to close Monday
ANDERSON — Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 38th Street to 29th Street on Monday to allow the Anderson Water Department to install a tap for the new Sirmax Expansion.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be back open on Tuesday.
State police seeks Capitol recruits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications. Those interested may apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
Applications must be received via online submission by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 21. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. The academy begins on Jan. 13.
2 accused of abandoning girl
LAFAYETTE — A couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter in an Indiana apartment and moving to Canada have made their first court appearance.
A Tippecanoe County judge entered not guilty pleas Friday on behalf 43-year-old Michael Barnett and 45-year-old Kristine Barnett. The Journal & Courier reports that the now-divorced couple face two counts each of neglect.
Authorities say the couple adopted the girl in 2010 and a doctor who examined her that year estimated her age as 8 years old. The girl has dwarfism and is from the Ukraine. Before leaving for Canada in 2013, the couple legally changed her age to 22.
Jury rules against man in photo case
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury has determined that an attorney failed to prove he shot or owns a much-used photo of the Indianapolis skyline that he claims he captured two decades ago.
Richard Bell sued Carmen Commercial Real Estate Services in 2016 alleging the Indianapolis-based real estate agency had unlawfully used the image showing a fountain in the Indianapolis Canal. Jurors in Indianapolis concluded Tuesday that Bell didn’t prove that he took the photo nor that he owns copyright of the image.
Man dies after tree trimming accident
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say a man has died after apparently being injured while trimming a tree in his Indianapolis backyard.
The fire department says the 62-year-old man’s sister went to the home to check on him Thursday when she couldn’t contact him and found him unresponsive in the tree about 35 feet from the ground.
The man had a helmet, harness and rope system that he was apparently using. The fire department says he may have been struck by a branch that snapped.
Staff and wire reports
