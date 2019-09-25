ACS providing meals
during fall break
ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will provide free meals on a first-come, first-served basis to children enrolled in local programs during fall break.
Meals will be provided at:
The Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., Oct. 7-18, lunch and P.M. snack
Trustees Boys & Girls Club, 2828 S. Madison Ave., Oct. 7-17, breakfast and lunch (no meal Oct. 11 and 18)
Anderson YMCA, 28 W. 12th St., Oct. 7-18, breakfast and lunch
Information: 765-641-2094.
Anderson Library circulating hotspots
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., has added hotspots to its list of materials that circulate.
Hotspots allow users to access the internet from home or while on the go using T-Mobile service. Adult and teen library cardholders may check out hotspots at the Circulation Desk at the Main Library and Lapel Branch Library. For more information, call 765-641-2456 or visit andersonlibrary.net/computers-and-technology.
Butler University hires therapy dog
INDIANAPOLIS — The newest staff member at Butler University walks on all fours.
Scooter, a 1-year-old Cavachon mix, is the first therapy dog to be “hired” by the university. His owner, Shana Markle, is the Associate Director of Butler’s Counseling and Consultation Center. Markle says Scooter hangs out in her office during appointments, and she tells us that a lot of students gravitate toward him, sometimes leading them to hold their counseling session on the floor so they can pet Scooter.
Work requirements to face lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indiana residents have sued the federal government over the state’s plan to implement work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.
The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington comes after rulings have blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire. Indiana’s program would require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31.
Family sues police over man’s suicide
KOKOMO — The family of a man who took his own life in a central Indiana jail is suing local police, alleging his death was avoidable.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of James Brandon Patterson’s estate contends the Howard County Sheriff’s Department has a culture of indifference to inmates’ suicidal risks. Patterson, 38, died in August 2017 after he was placed in a holding cell at the county jail following his arrest on domestic battery and strangulation charges. An autopsy found he died by hanging.
