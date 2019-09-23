Police: 6 shot, wounded in fight
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say someone who was involved in a fight between two groups of youths outside a downtown Indianapolis shopping mall overnight opened fire and wounded six people before he fled the scene.
Police said Sunday that the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday along a street near the Circle Centre Mall and several restaurants. They say three of the six people shot are minors and that two of the six were hospitalized in critical condition. The others suffered less serious wounds.
Police say investigators are searching a young male who they describe as a person of interest in the case. They say they don’t believe it was a “randomly targeted shooting.”
3 counties land federal designation
MUNSTER — Three northwestern Indiana counties have earned a long-sought federal designation that’s expected to open the door for funding to spur economic development.
Officials say the U.S. Department of Commerce has declared Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties an Economic Development District. That designation is expected to open up the region that’s part of the Chicago metropolitan area to federal funding for economic development planning and projects.
The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission had pursued the federal designation for more than a decade.
County to offer genetic tests
VALPARAISO — The juvenile court for northwestern Indiana’s Porter County is partnering with a laboratory to offer genetic testing for young offenders to help see what psychiatric medications might help them.
The county’s juvenile court will collaborate with Valparaiso-based Great Lakes Labs to offer self-styled pharmacogenetic tests to youths in the criminal justice system.
Pharmacogenetic tests analyze patients’ genetic codes to determine which medications are more likely to be ineffective or cause damaging side effects. Porter County intends to use the psychiatric screening to address the high rate of mental health disorders among its juvenile offenders.
Counties support South Shore rail
SOUTH BEND — The final Indiana county being asked to commit money toward major upgrades of the South Shore commuter rail line between South Bend and Chicago has agreed to do so.
South Bend and St. Joseph County officials reached an agreement this past week for splitting $18 million for the project’s local contribution. The estimated $312 million project would add a second set of tracks between Gary and Michigan City to improve travel times. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have approved similar funding.
Covered bridges repairs planned
COVINGTON — A preservation group is working to raise money toward repairing two wooden covered bridges in western Indiana that date to the 1800s.
A leader of the Fountain County Historical Committee says it hopes temporary repairs can be made this fall to the Cades Mill bridge, built in 1854, near the community of Steam Corner. An estimated $150,000 is needed for work on the Cades Mill bridge and the Wallace bridge built in 1871 over Sugar Mill Creek.
The Associated Press
