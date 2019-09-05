Knightstown man charged in pileup
AVON — A dump truck driver is facing multiple counts in connection with an 11-vehicle pileup outside Indianapolis that left two people dead and three hurt.
Danny Lee Williams, 62, of Knightstown faces two counts each of reckless homicide, causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He also faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident.
The pileup Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 36 in Avon killed husband and wife Gerald and Rhonda Legan of Danville, both 80.
Court documents quote witnesses as saying Williams drove erratically for several miles before the crash.
Governor starts overseas trip
INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana’s governor has started a weeklong overseas trip by meeting with business and government leaders in South Korea.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday began the trip that will continue onto Japan before ending Sept. 10. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb and state business leaders met with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in Seoul, discussing how the state can support Korean companies that have operations in Indiana.
Associated Press
