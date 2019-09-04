Police: 10-vehicle pileup kills 2 people
AVON — Police in suburban Indianapolis say a 10-vehicle pileup has left two people dead and three others injured.
Avon police say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and a county road.
Firefighters say the pileup involved a school bus, a dump truck and other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and the bus driver was not injured.
Lane restrictions on I-70 to Ohio line
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana highway officials say multiple lane closures on Interstate 70 in both directions from Indianapolis to the Ohio line will begin Friday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions will be in 10-mile increments. The agency says at least one lane will be open in each direction of I-70 at all times during construction work that will stretch through November.
INDOT says contractors will be full depth patching lanes of I-70 in both directions. The department says crews will be working seven days a week.
Purdue University: No link to Pharma
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University wants the public to know that it has no connection to a company blamed for helping drive the nation’s opioid crisis.
The university has spent years repeating that it has no affiliation to Purdue Pharma, the Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company that’s the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin.
Purdue Pharma was founded in Manhattan in 1892 by John Purdue Gray and George Frederick Bingham as the Purdue Frederick Company.
