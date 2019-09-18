Gaskills to speak to Tea Party
PENDLETON — Two elected officials will speak to the Madison County Tea Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Mike Gaskill will share his experience as a newly elected member of the Indiana Senate. A former member of Madison County Council, he was sworn in to the state Senate this year.
Former Madison County treasurer and current president of the county Board of Commissioners Kelly Gaskill will speak about serving on the board, which is responsible for the administration of the county.
Town manager to rule on dispute
INGALLS — A dispute involving a metal structure in a resident’s driveway will remain unresolved for at least another month after the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals continued the matter to its October meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, the board heard from a neighboring resident who said he was told by the town manager in 2011 that the structure would be temporary. However, according to Ingalls Clerk/Treasurer Kip Golden, no record of such an ordinance was found. The complainant has asked for a ruling from the acting town manager.
In other business, Golden said Gary Wimmer was nominated and confirmed to a seat on the BZA.
Clark County judge wants reinstated
INDIANAPOLIS — A southern Indiana judge wants to return to the bench after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot.
Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams requested the reinstatement Tuesday. Two felony counts that led to his suspension were dismissed under a plea agreement in which Adams received a one-year suspended sentence Sept. 9.
Man gets 3½ more years after crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Guatemalan man convicted of drunken driving in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver has been sentenced to an additional 42 months in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.
Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Manuel Orrego-Zavala will serve the additional time after he completes a 16-year state sentence handed down last September for the February 2018 crash that killed Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.
Staff and wire reports
Medal of Honor memorial vandals sought
INDIANAPOLIS — As many as three suspects are being sought in alleged vandalism at the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in Indianapolis.
Police say maintenance workers at the memorial on Monday noticed damage to a descriptive pillar, and investigators determined that a young male apparently pried open the pillar around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. They say two other males were with him. Damage was estimated at $300.
— The Herald Bulletin, CNHI News Indiana and the Associated Press
