Governor bets on home teams
SHELBYVILLE — Sports betting is underway in Indiana, with Gov. Eric Holcomb placing a bet at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.
Holcomb on Sunday placed a $10 bet for the Colts to win the Super Bowl, a $10 bet for the Pacers to win the NBA Championship and a $10 bet for the Indiana Fever to win Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.
Sports betting also opened at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and the Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg.
Hoosier Park in Anderson plans to open its betting parlor on Sept. 19.
Farmers can seek disaster aid
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb says farmers in all 92 Indiana counties are eligible for disaster assistance from the federal government after excessive rain and flooding.
The governor’s office says farmers can apply for low interest loans to restore or replace property, pay for living expenses, refinance certain debts and reorganize. They must show at least a 30% loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products or real estate.
Chief justice to toast e-filing switch
SULLIVAN — Indiana’s chief justice this week will help celebrate the adoption of the state’s online court filing system by all 92 Indiana counties.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush will join Justice Steven David and other members of the legal community Wednesday in marking the milestone at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Sullivan.
The southwestern Indiana county made the digital filing switch in August, becoming the last Indiana county to do so.
Indiana’s three appellate courts are also part of the system, which allows for free online searches of the status of state court cases.
Volunteers remove 1 ton of debris
WINAMAC — A northern Indiana river that’s considered one of the nation’s most ecologically diverse waterways is significantly cleaner thanks to a group of volunteers.
About 50 volunteers pulled more than one ton of trash and debris from the Tippecanoe River last week during a cleanup that began near the Tippecanoe River State Park and extended downstream about 20 miles.
The Nature Conservancy ranks the Tippecanoe River among 10 U.S. rivers for preservation due to their ecological diversity.
Associated Press
and high proportion of endangered species.
The conservation group says the Tippecanoe is home to four of Indiana’s 12 state-endangered fish species and nearly 50 mussel species.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.