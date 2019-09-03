Briefs: Sept. 3
1 wounded in shooting at WalmartHOBART — Police say a man was wounded during a shooting Sunday inside a northwestern Indiana Walmart store.
Hobart Police Lt. Jim Gonzales said there was a dispute between two men who knew each other. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other man was taken into custody by an off-duty East Chicago police officer who happened to be shopping when the shooting happened.
Ball State to lead park surveys
INDIANAPOLIS — Ball State University will lead archaeological surveys at three Indiana parks to locate possible prehistoric sites and homesteads from the early 1800s.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, those surveys are among 15 projects around the state sharing in about $450,000 in federal grants for historic preservation and archaeology.
The archaeology surveys are planned at Summit Lake State Park and the Wilbur Wright Fish and Wildlife Area, both in eastern Henry County, and Versailles State Park in southeastern Indiana. About $150,000 was awarded toward the surveys.
City to implement transparency portal
LOGANSPORT — Logansport residents will be able to find in-depth information on city spending and fiscal performance through a new service free to the city.
ClearGov, a financial transparency company based in Massachusetts, will provide instant public access 24/7 every day to Logansport’s demographic and housing information as well as its financial performance.
Historical marker placed for White
ARCADIA — Just like 32 years ago, family, friends and the news media came out in droves to welcome Ryan White. Only this time it was for a historical marker placed in memory of the nationally known AIDS victim outside of the school that welcomed him with open arms.
The Ryan White Indiana Historical Marker Dedication was Friday morning at Hamilton Heights Middle School, 420 W. North St., Arcadia. School staff and administrators, health officials, members of the Ryan White Committee and Ryan White Educational Scholarship and finally, White’s mother, Jeanne White-Ginder, spoke at the event.
Hospitals seeking payment boost
INDIANAPOLIS — Chicago hospitals maintain they are being shortchanged by what Indiana’s Medicaid program pays for the treatment of severely ill or injured children at out-of-state hospitals.
Dr. John Cunningham of the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital told an Indiana legislative committee that it was paid some $4 million less last year than it would have received if it was an Indiana hospital.
2020 event to focus on Great Lakes
NOVI, Mich. — A gathering next year in Michigan will seek to identify and explore solutions to water infrastructure challenges faced by the Great Lakes region.
The state of Michigan is lining up speakers for the Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference, which runs April 28-30 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi in suburban Detroit. Speaker abstracts are due Sept. 6 and registration to attend opens in January.
Associated Press
