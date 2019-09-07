Indiana links first death to vaping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials confirmed Friday that a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping, while US. health officials urged people to stop vaping until they learn the cause of an outbreak of recent illnesses.
The death announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health is the state’s first and the country’s third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Indiana officials said the person who died was older than 18 but didn’t release any other details. Nationally, 450 recent cases of respiratory illnesses in 33 states have been linked to vaping.
Another section of I-465 to close
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway officials are warning drivers to plan alternate routes as a 15-day complete closure is starting on another section of Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will shut down the I-465 lanes running eastbound then northbound between I-65 and I-70 on the city’s southeast side beginning Friday night. That closure is scheduled to last until Sept. 21 for repaving and the fixing of road cracks.
Governor starts weeklong Asia trip
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb spent Friday meeting with Japanese business executives and government officials as part of his weeklong trip to Asia. The Indiana delegation that includes Holcomb’s wife and state Commerce Secretary Jim Schellinger arrived in Japan after two days in South Korea.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb participated in a business roundtable event, during which he thanked Japanese businesses for recent investments in the state. Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru all have major assembly plants in Indiana and numerous Japanese manufacturers have Indiana facilities.
Man gets 14 years for deadly crash
BLOOMINGTON — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a collision between a bus and a minivan that killed three people.
Brian L. Hodges, 48, of New Albany was driving a Miller Transportation bus in July 2017 when it slammed into a minivan stopped near Bloomington. The crash killed Rose Pettus, 54, Shante Lewis, 30, and Orlando Lewis Jr., 29, of Greenwood.
Man sentenced for razing bridge
HAMMOND — A northwestern Indiana scrap-metal dealer convicted of razing a historic railroad bridge and selling the metal has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Kenneth Morrison, 69, of Whiting told U.S. District Court he’s been “scrapping all my life” and he takes down railroad tracks and bridges “all the time.”
State to study pregnancy deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is getting a $2.1 million federal grant to explore ways of reducing the state’s high rate of pregnancy-related deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide the State Department of Health with more than $420,000 a year for five years to improve Indiana’s ability to collect data about pregnancy-related deaths and devise ways to combat them.
Associated Press
