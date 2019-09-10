Briefs
Judge pleads guilty in fight
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant in which he and another judge were shot and wounded.
Marion County court records show felony charges against Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams were dismissed but that he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor battery charge. Adams received a one-year suspended sentence. The alleged gunman is awaiting trial on felony charges.
African American trail dedicated
EVANSVILLE — A new heritage trail has been dedicated in Evansville that traces the history of African Americans in the southwestern Indiana city.
The trail provides a walking tour past Lincoln School, Liberty Baptist Church and the area’s business district, with stops that include stories and landmarks.
DNR will pay for tree seeds
VALLONIA — With fall approaching, Indiana forestry officials are reminding Hoosiers that they’ll pay them for seeds from certain tree species, such as black walnut, red oak, bur oak, shellbark hickory and shagbark hickory.
The prices the agency will pay for qualifying seeds include 1 cent for each black walnut seed and 3 cents for each shagbark hickory. The Division of Forestry orchestrates a statewide seed collection annually with the goal of diversifying their seed source.
Brown County turns on ‘leaf cam’
NASHVILLE — Brown County tourism officials have switched on the seasonal “leaf cam” that monitors the forested region’s changing fall foliage.
The camera that’s perched atop a cabin near the southern Indiana county’s Bean Blossom overlook shows a panoramic view of the scenery nearby, and refreshes every 15 minutes.
Duke power plant demolition ongoing
TERRE HAUTE — Crews still have another year of demolition work remaining on a western Indiana power plant that Duke Energy shut down in 2016.
The coal-burning Wabash River Generating Station near Terre Haute began operating in 1953 and was closed after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive. The four-year demolition project has included removal of asbestos and 121,000 gallons of transformer oil.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.