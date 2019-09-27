School district: Dating not banned
JEFFERSONVILLE — A southern Indiana school district says one of its elementary schools has not barred fifth-graders from dating despite a letter telling students to end their relationships.
The letter sent home with fifth-grade students at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville said their teachers “implemented a zero dating policy.” It added that young dating “leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom” and gave students until Wednesday to end such “relationships.”
Mom tampered with son’s IV
INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana woman who injected fecal matter into her son’s IV tube in an effort to get him moved to a different unit while he was hospitalized for leukemia has been convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery.
Forty-four-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott was found not guilty of attempted murder during a Marion County bench trial that ended Thursday. She’s due to be sentenced Dec. 6.
Boy sentenced in uncle’s death
NEW ALBANY — A 15-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty in a house fire that resulted in his uncle’s death.
Adam T. Hersker was charged as an adult in the June 16 fire. A Floyd County judge sentenced him Wednesday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of arson resulting in serious bodily injury. Court documents show Hersker told police he’d argued with his aunt and uncle the day before he used gasoline to torch their home in Floyds Knobs.
Ex-sheriff’s captain enters guilty plea
ELKHART — A former sheriff’s captain in northern Indiana charged with lying during an investigation into alleged wage theft by employees he supervised has pleaded guilty in the case.
Jim Bradberry, 50, entered the plea to one of three counts of false informing. He told the court Wednesday he didn’t immediately divulge certain conversations he overheard among employees in the process-server division in Elkhart County over the years. He was given a one-year suspended jail sentence.
Gun shot, not crash caused death
INDIANAPOLIS — Murder charges have been filed in the case of an Indiana man initially believed to have died in a two-vehicle crash but later found to have been shot to death.
Indiana State Police say Devon Anderson was believed to have died as a result of the Sept. 21 crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. However, an examination by the Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed the 27-year-old Anderson had been shot in the head.
Police say 24-year-old Juan Garrido Vivas of Indianapolis was driving along I-70 when he allegedly fired a handgun into a vehicle occupied by Anderson.
Complaint against Penske settled
SHELBYVILLE — A Penske Truck Leasing subsidiary has agreed to settle allegations that it discriminated against women applying for jobs at a central Indiana warehouse.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Penske Logistics LLC has agreed to pay $350,000 in back wages to 185 women and offer jobs to 99 women to settle the allegations at its warehouse in Shelbyville. The settlement will ensure that “qualified applicants of both genders will have the opportunity to compete on a level field for good jobs,” according to the federal agency.
The Associated Press
