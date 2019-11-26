Briefs
Man gets 87 years in barber’s death
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man convicted of fatally shooting a barber he had argued with during a haircut has been sentenced to more than 87 years in prison.
An Allen County judge sentenced 34-year-old James L. Dodson Jr. on Monday to the maximum term of 87 ½ years allowed under his murder and criminal recklessness convictions.
Trooper shot in leg identified
BROOKSBURG — Indiana State Police have identified a trooper who was shot in the leg during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.
They say 18-year veteran Master Trooper Joseph Livers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower left leg during the shooting about 8 a.m. Saturday near Madison. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says Wade Roark, 59, surrendered to police at the scene and is being held on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery, and criminal recklessness.
Endowment: $50M to fight poverty
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based foundation is investing up to $50 million to help low-income residents in Indiana’s capital move up the economic ladder.
The Lilly Endowment Inc. says the funding will boost programs and projects aimed at improving residents’ economic footing and move them toward self-sufficiency.
Rep. Burton retiring from Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS — The brother of former U.S. Rep. Dan Burton is planning to retire after 32 years in the Indiana Legislature.
Republican state Rep. Woody Burton of Whiteland says he won’t seek reelection next year but will complete his term with the 2020 legislative session.
Burton was first elected in 1988 and represents a heavily Republican district that includes the southern Indianapolis suburbs of Greenwood and Whiteland in Johnson County. He’s credited with leading legislation allowing drivers to acquire the “In God We Trust” auto license plate at no extra cost and establishing bullying prevention programs in schools.
District closing two high schools
HAMMOND — The head of a northwestern Indiana school district says it must close two high schools to avoid the possibility of a state takeover.
A plan approved by the Hammond School Board closes Clark and Gavit high schools following the 2020-2021 school year to save $36 million over five years. About 1,850 students each would attend Morton High School and a new school under construction next to the current Hammond High School.

