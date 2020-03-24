2 found fatally shot after standoff
FISHERS — Police in suburban Indianapolis say they found a man and a woman fatally shot following a lengthy standoff in which shots were fired at officers.Fishers police responding to an apartment complex for a welfare check Monday were met with gunfire from a second-floor unit, Sgt. Tom Weger said. No officers were hit by gunfire.
Officers from several agencies spent more than three hours trying to contact a person inside the unit. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the two persons dead, Weger said.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer identified them as Derrick Upshaw, 48, and Tiffany Plummer, 34.
Police say the two knew each other.
Clarksville parks facilities closed
CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks & Recreation has announced closure of all parks facilities until further notice, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and comply with an order issued Monday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to a news release.
His directive includes the closure, for the next two weeks and longer if warranted, of all public-facing businesses expect those considered essential such as grocery stores, pharmacies and auto mechanics.
Clarksville’s parks and trails themselves will remain open, as well as Wooded View Golf Course.
Pantries need younger volunteers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is calling on Hoosiers to help keep the state’s food pantries open.
Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many of those volunteers over the age of 60. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those older Hoosiers and others with health challenges are choosing to stay home to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
Citizens Energy reconnects shut-offsINDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group is taking a step to ensure all customers can practice good hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The utility company announced Monday it would reconnect water and natural gas for all customers who had lost them due to nonpayment.
“Because of the importance of hand washing and hygiene during the COVID-19 emergency, Citizens urges all customers without water and/or natural gas service to call us immediately,” President and CEO Jeffrey Harrison said.
Teachers visit neighborhoods
NOBLESVILLE — Small acts of kindness can go a long way in a time like this.
On Sunday, Noblesville police escorted teachers and principals at Noblesville elementary schools through neighborhoods to visit their students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students stood outside in the wintry mix with signs that said “I miss you,” “thank you” and “we love you.”
Associated Press, CNHI, WTHR
