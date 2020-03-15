Petty recognized for outstanding customer experience
MADISON, Wis. — Dave Petty, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Anderson, Indiana, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.
Petty has been an agency owner for American Family since August 1988. His agency office is located at 416 E. Hartman Road, Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.