Local real estate agents honored
ANDERSON — Two F.C. Tucker Thompson–Anderson sales associates were honored this month for their 2021 accomplishments at F.C. Tucker Company’s annual awards banquet in Indianapolis.
Sam E. Johnson received one award, Leading Sales Producer, with Licensed Team Member.
Timothy Hall received one award, Tucker Associates Rising Star Award – Volume, with closed production sales of more than $5 million.
