Fierce takes rookie award
ANDERSON — Lyn Fierce has received the rookie award with Carpenter Realtors.
She started with the Carpenter team in the fall of 2018 and within the first year she sold $1,458,800 worth of real estate.
Sparks Green tops $9 million in sales
ANDERSON — Jada Sparks Green has sold more than $9 million in sales and is No. 12 in listings with 43 listings out of more than 650 Carpenter agents.
She has also taken over as managing broker of the Anderson Carpenter office.
Dunham sales and listings leader
ANDERSON — Diana Dunham has been named sales and listing leader for 2019 in the Carpenter Anderson office, and No. 7 in listings out of more than 650 Carpenter agents with 53 listings and over $7 million in volume sales sold.
State veterinarians elect Aaron Smiley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) elected Dr. Aaron Smiley as president. He is a 2007 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Smiley was a member of the first IVMA Power of 10 Leadership Program.
He works as chief of staff at Devonshire Veterinary Clinic in Anderson and Geist Station Animal Hospital in Indianapolis for VetCor where he practices small animal medicine and surgery.
He has served two terms as IVMA treasurer and was most recently IVMA president-elect. Smiley is a member of the University of Illinois Alumni CVM Board and is the co-founder of the veterinary think tank, VetMed 2.0.
