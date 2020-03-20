LOGO20 COVID Events Canceled

Closings

• Henry County YMCA will be closed effective now through April 1.

• Lookworthy Face & Body Retreat – closed for the time being.

Cancellations

• Anderson Morning Rotary Club meetings canceled until further notice.

Postponements

• Isabel Society’s Spring Luncheon/Style Show scheduled for April 8. Hold your ticket for the rescheduled event, redeem it at the Fall Luncheon, or receive a refund. Contact Harter House with questions.

