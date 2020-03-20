Closings
• Henry County YMCA will be closed effective now through April 1.
• Lookworthy Face & Body Retreat – closed for the time being.
Cancellations
• Anderson Morning Rotary Club meetings canceled until further notice.
Postponements
• Isabel Society’s Spring Luncheon/Style Show scheduled for April 8. Hold your ticket for the rescheduled event, redeem it at the Fall Luncheon, or receive a refund. Contact Harter House with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.