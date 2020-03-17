Closings
• The annual St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St., will be closed for dine-in (due to new COVID-19 restrictions) but carryout meals will be available starting at 11 a.m.
• Anderson Housing Authority closed to the public, but fully operational to continue services for the residents and Section 8 voucher holders, until further notice. Main office at 765-641-2620, listen carefully to all instructions on how to reach case managers and other pertinent staff. For emergency maintenance requests, call 765-641-2626.
• The Animal Protection League will be closed until March 30 to the public. To view adoptable animals, visit www.inapl.org, fill out an application, and once approved an appointment will be set up. Off site adoption sites for cats will remain open.
Cancellations
• Noon Exchange Club meetings March 17 and April 7.
• First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., church services for Sunday, March 22.
• Frankton United Methodist Church tenderloin dinner March 21.
• Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s March 17-19 revival has been canceled.
• Madison County Historical Society meetings – March 23, April 3, April 5
• Fish dinner, Friday, March 20, Madison County 40&8.
• Tenderloin dinner, Friday, March 20, Madison County Shrine Club.
• Madison County Triad meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at UAW Hall.
• Senior Citizens Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday. All meetings scheduled until further notice.
Postponements
• Wake Up with the Chamber breakfast rescheduled from March 19 to June 17
• Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield, general meeting for March 19 canceled. Next meeting 7 p.m. May 21.
• Anderson Zion Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Saturday postponed to a later date.
• Elton John’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse concert scheduled for March 26. Will be rescheduled in 2021.
