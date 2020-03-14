Euchre club stopping games
ANDERSON — The Golden Age Euchre Club that meets Monday and Friday at 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall will not be gathering to play until Anderson Community Schools resumes classes.
Purse Auction to be rescheduled
ANDERSON — The Isabel Society Purse Auction set for today at Davis Park has been postponed to a future date.
Those who have tickets may hold them for the new date, or contact Harter House for a refund.
‘Friends’ of library book sale canceled
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library book sale for Saturday has been canceled.
City cancels Spring Break Camp
ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jama Donovan announced Thursday that the Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp scheduled for March 16-27 at the Geater Center is being canceled.
This decision is being made as a precautionary measure and to minimize events and activities with large gatherings of children and adults due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Families scheduled to attend the camp who have already registered online are being notified so they can make other arrangements for child care.
Rangeline center cancels meeting
ANDERSON — The Board of Directors of the Rangeline Community Center has canceled its annual member meeting on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Indiana State and Madison County health departments have advised no large crowds, especially with the elderly.
The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
Rangeline suspends all activities
ANDERSON — All public events at the Rangeline Community Center will be suspended indefinitely, according to board member Tammy Reed.
Information: Tammy Reed, 765-810-4094 or 765-642-2396.
War Roundtable on March 16 canceled
ANDERSON — The March 2020 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been canceled.
Paramount Theatre postpones events
ANDERSON — The Paramount Theatre has announced that all performances and events will be suspended and/or postponed for the immediate future.
If you have a private event scheduled, they will be in contact with you soon to discuss options.
Watch for updates in the newspaper, www.andersonparamount.org, and on the Paramount Facebook page.
Carbonaro show postponed
ANDERSON — The Michael Carbonaro Live! show scheduled for Saturday evening at The Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has been postponed.
More information will be available soon for ticket holders at Ticketmaster.com or HarrahsHoosierPark.com.
East Side Crime Watch canceled
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department East Side Crime Watch that normally meets at East Side Church of God will not meet until further notice.
Information: Tammy Reed, 765-810-4094 or 765-642-2396.
Spring gardening workshop delayed
ANDERSON — The Spring Gardening Workshop hosted by the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program, scheduled for Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, has been postponed.
A new date will be announced as soon as possible.
A Town Center suspends events
ANDERSON — A Town Center will suspend all upcoming events and classes until further notice as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Email atowncenter@gmail.com if you would like a refund or if you would like to use that money toward a future class or event.
‘Price is Right’ tour postponed
MUNCIE — The National Tour of The Price is Right Live, originally scheduled for Saturday at Emens Auditorium, has been postponed.
More details will later be available regarding a rescheduled date, at which time ticket holders will be contacted individually.
Patrons are encouraged to keep their tickets which will be honored at the rescheduled date.
