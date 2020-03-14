Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.