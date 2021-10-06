ANDERSON — More than 400 Madison County abused and neglected children are waiting for a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to help them navigate the legal system toward a safe, permanent home.
“Madison County has a major shortage of CASA volunteers and one of the highest rates of abuse and neglect in the state of Indiana,” said Madison Circuit Court Judge Steve Koester. “Every abused and neglected child deserves an advocate in these complicated cases. The CASA volunteers are the voices of these vulnerable children.”
A CASA child advocate serves as a guide and voice for a child who has been removed from home while the courts determine where the child should live — either with parents, relatives, in a foster home or group home. The CASA gets to know the child, gathers information about the case and provides a recommendation to the judge regarding what the advocate believe is best for the child.
Anyone over age 21 may apply to be a CASA child advocate volunteer. After an interview and successful background check, prospective volunteers complete 32 hours of training and are then sworn in by a superior court judge.
To apply to be a CASA or register for a free information session, go to eastcentralCASA.org, call 765-649-7215 or email eastcentralindianacasa@gmail.com.
