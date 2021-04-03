East Lynn resuming in-person services
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., is reopening following being shut down due to COVID-19.
In-person worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays as well as online.
This Sunday, Easter Sunday, the sermon title will be “HE and We Arose!”
Masks are required.
Madison Park offers in-person, online
ANDERSON — Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson, will host Easter Sunday services either in-person or online at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
MP Kids (birth through fifth grade) and junior high students (grades 6-8) will meet at 9 and 10:30 a.m. where they will learn about Jesus’ journey to the cross in a creative way.
